Saving Butterfly by yaorenliu
Photo 2680

Saving Butterfly

This butterfly has lost 1/4 her wing, I am feeding her in the past 2 days,
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
You are an angel! Fav.
March 15th, 2022  
