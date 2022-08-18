Sign up
Photo 2836
Succulents
Still in isolation, this I look last week,
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
Tags
abstractaug2022
Erika
ace
I like the textures and shadow. Sorry about your isolation. Have been there. I hope you're feeling alright.
August 18th, 2022
Yao RL
ace
@epcello
I am a late victim, funny thing is after 3 days sleeping in headaches, I can not play the minor scales.
August 18th, 2022
