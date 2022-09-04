Previous
Survivor by yaorenliu
Survivor

The butterfly survived the winter, I hope the spring flowers nourish it back to a better form.
Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Annie D
She does look weather worn
September 4th, 2022  
