Nature's Complexity by yaorenliu
Photo 2854

Nature's Complexity

I am fascinated by the complexity of this little flower that is only the size of the finger tip.
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Steve ace
Nice capture yes a lot going on there
September 5th, 2022  
