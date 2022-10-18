Sign up
Photo 2897
Go Green
Not as successful as my blue one, too many competing colours.
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
2923
photos
151
followers
79
following
2890
2891
2892
2893
2894
2895
2896
2897
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
18th October 2022 12:53pm
Annie D
ace
still cool though ha ha
October 18th, 2022
kali
ace
you could tone down the other colours in editing
October 18th, 2022
Yao RL
ace
@kali66
I toned down red. I could do green only but I don't like selective colour photo,
October 18th, 2022
kali
ace
@yaorenliu
ah you did , ok . could also crop off the right side and the red bit of the sign at the bottom
October 18th, 2022
