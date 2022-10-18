Previous
Next
Go Green by yaorenliu
Photo 2897

Go Green

Not as successful as my blue one, too many competing colours.
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
793% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
still cool though ha ha
October 18th, 2022  
kali ace
you could tone down the other colours in editing
October 18th, 2022  
Yao RL ace
@kali66 I toned down red. I could do green only but I don't like selective colour photo,
October 18th, 2022  
kali ace
@yaorenliu ah you did , ok . could also crop off the right side and the red bit of the sign at the bottom
October 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise