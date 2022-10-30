Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2909
Poor Bird
How did I get so close? Because this poor thing is attacked by the tui. Tui are very aggressive bird. I have been desperately sending my healing energy. I hope the bird can survive.
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
2936
photos
151
followers
79
following
796% complete
View this month »
2902
2903
2904
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
30th October 2022 8:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
Poor thing - hope it survives
October 30th, 2022
Steve
ace
oh wow - yea I hope it survives too. I have never seen a Tui attack before.
October 30th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
He is frozen with fear - either he will fly away within minutes or drop dead from a heart attack. Birds do this!
October 30th, 2022
Erika
ace
Poor thing.
October 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close