Poor Bird by yaorenliu
Photo 2909

Poor Bird

How did I get so close? Because this poor thing is attacked by the tui. Tui are very aggressive bird. I have been desperately sending my healing energy. I hope the bird can survive.
30th October 2022

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
796% complete

Annie D
Poor thing - hope it survives
October 30th, 2022  
Steve
oh wow - yea I hope it survives too. I have never seen a Tui attack before.
October 30th, 2022  
Maggiemae
He is frozen with fear - either he will fly away within minutes or drop dead from a heart attack. Birds do this!
October 30th, 2022  
Erika
Poor thing.
October 30th, 2022  
