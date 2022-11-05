Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2915
OWO-Minimal
Help!!! Still don't understand "Roll credit" to end the OWO tomorrow.
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
2942
photos
151
followers
79
following
798% complete
View this month »
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
5th November 2022 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
owo-5
kali
ace
Vikki gave a definition the other day, "some, however, had asked what "roll credit" was. from the images i have seen in google, my interpretation of it is this: an image which could be a start or an end of a story. when you watch a movie or your favourite show or soap on tv, mind what the initial images were, or the frozen image at the end of that movie or show.
"
November 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
"