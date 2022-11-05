OWO-Minimal

Previous
Help!!! Still don't understand "Roll credit" to end the OWO tomorrow.
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Yao RL

Vikki gave a definition the other day, "some, however, had asked what "roll credit" was. from the images i have seen in google, my interpretation of it is this: an image which could be a start or an end of a story. when you watch a movie or your favourite show or soap on tv, mind what the initial images were, or the frozen image at the end of that movie or show.
November 5th, 2022  
