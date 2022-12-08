Previous
Poor little thing by yaorenliu
Photo 2948

Poor little thing

You thought it is tiny, look those tinier inserts on its head.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
807% complete

Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture of this tiny insect
December 8th, 2022  
John Falconer ace
Great capture. And Well spotted.
December 8th, 2022  
kali ace
well i never, wearing aphids for a hat !
December 8th, 2022  
