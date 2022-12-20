Sign up
Photo 2960
Two women
When I see them, I cannot stop thinking the very recent post from
@ankers70
(
https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2022-12-13
), even though the mood is totally different.
20th December 2022
20th Dec 22
2
2
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
2987
photos
153
followers
82
following
810% complete
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
20th December 2022 12:23pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
they could have been the models for the sculptures :)
December 20th, 2022
Christina
ace
They remind me of the woman in the Karen Walker adverts - refusing to grow old gracefully :)
December 20th, 2022
