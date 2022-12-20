Previous
Next
Two women by yaorenliu
Photo 2960

Two women

When I see them, I cannot stop thinking the very recent post from @ankers70 ( https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2022-12-13 ), even though the mood is totally different.
20th December 2022 20th Dec 22

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
810% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
they could have been the models for the sculptures :)
December 20th, 2022  
Christina ace
They remind me of the woman in the Karen Walker adverts - refusing to grow old gracefully :)
December 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise