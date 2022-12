Two women

Detail of 'sculpture' by Ron Mueck in the exhibition 'Who Are You?' at the Australian Portrait Gallery, Canberra ACT. Made from polyester resin, fibreglass, silicon, polyurethane, aluminium wire, steel, wool, nylon, synthetic hair, plastic and metal, 'Two Women' is very realistic representation of two elderly, suspicious and yet vulnerable women. I found myself transfixed by their expressions.