Photo 3166
From the Archive - 14
Nice that the zoo painted the matching colour in their barn.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
2
1
Yao RL
@yaorenliu
3240
photos
149
followers
84
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
23rd April 2023 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
I love this one, what a fabulous expression on his face. fav.
July 14th, 2023
*lynn
Great!
July 14th, 2023
