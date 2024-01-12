Previous
Garden Bugs Count - 12 by yaorenliu
Photo 3348

Garden Bugs Count - 12

Yesterday's post is not a moth, it is Tasman Lacewings, I have been told that you can even buy it because they eat aphids.

https://www.mchort.co.nz/shop/product/618825/tasman-lacewings/

Here you are - an aphids
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
917% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
I love your bugs photos!
January 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise