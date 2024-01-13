Previous
Garden bugs count - 13 by yaorenliu
Garden bugs count - 13

I am pleased to have capture this bug (I am not sure if it is some kind of wasps) in a nice position. Having been trying for a few days, they are flying non-stop or on a not very photogenic position. .
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
