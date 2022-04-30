Sign up
21 / 365
Arthropodium - Te Puna
Here you are, The Plant, messy and unassuming. The beauty is in the details. One lesson learned - 1 mm shift makes a huge composition difference.
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
0
0
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
2747
photos
153
followers
75
following
5% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
30th April 2022 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
