Bedtime Reading

Inspired by @monikozi books shot ( https://365project.org/monikozi/365). When put into practice, it is not easy to shoot books. Giving up, throw back to bed, the penny dropped.On going readings - The bottom 2 books, serious, need time to digest.Just Finished - The middle 3, love all, Highly recommend "The bookseller at the end of the world" by New Zealand writer. what an amazing woman.Just Bought - Read the Prologue - The writing is superb! if I have space, I will right 100 "Superb"sShare your love of non-fiction books, please, I am not a fiction book reader.