22 / 365
Bedtime Reading
Inspired by
@monikozi
books shot (
https://365project.org/monikozi/365).
When put into practice, it is not easy to shoot books. Giving up, throw back to bed, the penny dropped.
On going readings - The bottom 2 books, serious, need time to digest.
Just Finished - The middle 3, love all, Highly recommend "The bookseller at the end of the world" by New Zealand writer. what an amazing woman.
Just Bought - Read the Prologue - The writing is superb! if I have space, I will right 100 "Superb"s
Share your love of non-fiction books, please, I am not a fiction book reader.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
1st May 2022 2:23pm
Walks @ 7
ace
Could be a fun on-going project.
May 1st, 2022
