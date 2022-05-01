Previous
Bedtime Reading by yaorenliu
22 / 365

Bedtime Reading

Inspired by @monikozi books shot ( https://365project.org/monikozi/365). When put into practice, it is not easy to shoot books. Giving up, throw back to bed, the penny dropped.

On going readings - The bottom 2 books, serious, need time to digest.

Just Finished - The middle 3, love all, Highly recommend "The bookseller at the end of the world" by New Zealand writer. what an amazing woman.

Just Bought - Read the Prologue - The writing is superb! if I have space, I will right 100 "Superb"s

Share your love of non-fiction books, please, I am not a fiction book reader.
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Yao RL

yaorenliu
May 1st, 2022  
