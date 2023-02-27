Previous
Jan Life Continues - 57 by yaorenliu
58 / 365

Jan Life Continues - 57

The wasps are crazy, attacking butterflies. Now I have to google how to get rid of these wasps.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Boxplayer ace
Oh my goodness, how horrid of them. The butterfly is so beautiful.
February 27th, 2023  
Christina ace
How could they!!
February 27th, 2023  
