Revenge for the monarch? by yaorenliu
Revenge for the monarch?

Does not makes me feeling better, unfortunately. The fight between this mantis and wasp took quite a while. When the wasp stopped moving, this Mantis is so exhausted, did not move for the next 10 mins at least before consuming the rest of the body.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Yao RL

