I Got A Bucket List Charm by yogiw
7 / 365

I Got A Bucket List Charm

The yellow Guilloche David Andersen butterfly has been on my bucket list forever. Now that I have it I'm not sure where it's going. For now, it's going in my gem jar tray. I need a new one for all my Scandinavian charms.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Photo Details

