I Got A Bucket List Charm
The yellow Guilloche David Andersen butterfly has been on my bucket list forever. Now that I have it I'm not sure where it's going. For now, it's going in my gem jar tray. I need a new one for all my Scandinavian charms.
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
2201
photos
20
followers
1
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
2020 - Year 7
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
6th January 2020 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yogiw-charms
