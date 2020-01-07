Sign up
6 / 365
1-7-20-YellowSpringCropped copy
I have no idea how one of Honey's springs ended up on the curb in front of the house. THEY ARE EVERYWHERE!!! 😆
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
0
0
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
2200
photos
20
followers
1
following
1% complete
1
2
3
4
5
6
367
368
1
2
3
4
5
6
Views
0
Album
2020 - Year 7
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
7th January 2020 3:51pm
