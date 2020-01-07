Previous
1-7-20-YellowSpringCropped copy by yogiw
6 / 365

1-7-20-YellowSpringCropped copy

I have no idea how one of Honey's springs ended up on the curb in front of the house. THEY ARE EVERYWHERE!!! 😆
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

