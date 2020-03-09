Previous
Red Ribbon by yogiw
73 / 365

Red Ribbon

Rainbow March | Red Monday 2

Stopped at The Fresh Market to pick up lettuce and mushrooms. Took all kinds of photos for Rainbow March. It's fun trying to find close-ups of color!
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
20% complete

View this month

Photo Details

