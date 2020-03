Blue Hydrangea For F13

Rainbow March | Blue Friday 2



Hydrangea are one of my favorite flowers. I love the blue variety best. They remind me of visiting Nantucket Island in July. There were Hydrangea everywhere!



Keeping with tradition since I started 365 in 2014, I'm including a shout out to Friday the 13th. No Paraskevidekatriaphobia here. I ❤️ anything 13. Click my yogiw-friday13 tag to see my other lucky posts.