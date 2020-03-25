Previous
Yellow Flowers From Ande by yogiw
90 / 365

Yellow Flowers From Ande

Rainbow March | Yellow Wednesday 4

Ande brought home flowers to brighten things up a little around our coronavirus lockdown house. In some light they look green and other light they look yellow. Either way, the DO brighten things. 🌼
25th March 2020

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
Photo Details

