Previous
Next
Mini Hats For Easter by yogiw
102 / 365

Mini Hats For Easter

I promised Becca and her sister-in-law Elise that I'd make them Easter baskets this year. Each included a special mini hat I made just for them. I saved the striped elf hat for my sister. 🐰🌸

5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise