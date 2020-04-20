Previous
The Leaves Are Transparent by yogiw
116 / 365

The Leaves Are Transparent

It's amazing to see bright red leaves on trees in the spring. When the sun shines through them it's like they are transparent. Against a blue sky and it's magical. 😊
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Photo Details

