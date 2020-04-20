Sign up
Previous
Next
116 / 365
The Leaves Are Transparent
It's amazing to see bright red leaves on trees in the spring. When the sun shines through them it's like they are transparent. Against a blue sky and it's magical. 😊
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Photo Details
Album
2020 - Year 7
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
20th April 2020 4:32pm
