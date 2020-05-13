Sign up
Our First Bearded Iris
Our Bearded Irises are starting to bloom. This is the first one I've seen in our garden so far this season. I have always loved purple and green together.
13th May 2020
13th May 20
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Views
1
Album
2020 - Year 7
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
13th May 2020 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
