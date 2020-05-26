Sign up
From Becca's Garden
Becca sent me a photo of her garden this morning for 365. She knows just what I love. I wish she'd do 365. She has a good eye and has so much she could document.
26th May 2020
26th May 20
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
2345
photos
18
followers
0
following
41% complete
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
Views
4
Album
2020 - Year 7
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
25th May 2020 8:19am
