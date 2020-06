The Farmer's Market Last Summer

I've spent the last three days archiving my photos from 2019. I was just backing up the photos from a year ago when we were in Hamburg for Becca's wedding shower and noticed this pic. We went to the Farmer's Market in the morning and I picked up these cute bags for the Mahj girls. I guess I have fruits and veggies on my mind since I just made the strawberry hat. What a fun memory!