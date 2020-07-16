Previous
You Don't Have To Turn On The Red Light by yogiw
204 / 365

You Don't Have To Turn On The Red Light

We have this piece of artwork over our guest bed that a friend of mine made. Whenever I turn it on I think of Roxanne and how she doesn't have to turn on the red light anymore.
