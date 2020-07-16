Sign up
You Don't Have To Turn On The Red Light
We have this piece of artwork over our guest bed that a friend of mine made. Whenever I turn it on I think of Roxanne and how she doesn't have to turn on the red light anymore.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
2399
photos
18
followers
0
following
