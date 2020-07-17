Previous
Honey & The Strawberry Hat by yogiw
205 / 365

Honey & The Strawberry Hat

I made a baby strawberry hat. Honey didn't mind modeling it. 😃
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Kissukka
very cute and funny
July 15th, 2020  
