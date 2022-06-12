Previous
Cala Lilies With My Blue Shoes by yogiw
167 / 365

Cala Lilies With My Blue Shoes

Such beautiful flowers at Trader Joe's. I like these Cala lilies with my blue shoes.
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
45% complete

