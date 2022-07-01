Sign up
187 / 365
Ande's Car | Red
What better way to kick of my fourth flag for the month of July than with Ande's new car. It's the prettiest cherry red you've ever seen. Perfect for the first day of my red stripe.
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
3123
photos
18
followers
0
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2022 - Year 9
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
4th July 2022 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yogiw-flag2022
