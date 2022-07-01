Previous
Ande's Car | Red by yogiw
187 / 365

Ande's Car | Red

What better way to kick of my fourth flag for the month of July than with Ande's new car. It's the prettiest cherry red you've ever seen. Perfect for the first day of my red stripe.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

