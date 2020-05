How do I shoot the moon?

Seeking help here. I happened to look out of the window, and saw this beautiful orange moon just rising above the hills. By the time I googled shooting the moon, put on the wrong lens, realised I'd googled how to get a close up of the moon. It had well and truly risen. I know I did this completely wrong. On my first attempt my shutter speed was far too slow and you could see it moving. How do you capture a moon in the landscape - what settings do you start with?