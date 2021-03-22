Sign up
Photo 1908
Mist in the Waikato
I love the Autumn mornings in the Waikato, New Zealand. The air is cool and crisp, and we often get a low lying fog over farmland. It soon disappears and we end up with warm, windless days.
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
3
365
NIKON D7500
22nd March 2021 7:11am
Tags
fence
,
fog
,
mist
,
farmland
,
waikato
