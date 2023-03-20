Sign up
Photo 2636
Golfing
Arrived in Taranaki for a 3 day foursomes golf tournament. Here’s my partner taking the first shot. Lucky it was just a practice round as her ball sailed over the fence and on the road. Guess I’m taking the odd holes tomorrow
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
3
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Tags
mount
,
golf
,
taranaki
Pat Knowles
ace
Mount Taranaki there in the shot too….good luck tomorrow but whatever happens enjoy!
March 20th, 2023
Carole G
ace
@happypat
😂 currently sheltering in the van, rain delay and it’s thundering and lightning
March 20th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
She was probably distracted by the wonderful backdrop.
March 20th, 2023
