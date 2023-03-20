Previous
Golfing by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2636

Golfing

Arrived in Taranaki for a 3 day foursomes golf tournament. Here’s my partner taking the first shot. Lucky it was just a practice round as her ball sailed over the fence and on the road. Guess I’m taking the odd holes tomorrow
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Pat Knowles ace
Mount Taranaki there in the shot too….good luck tomorrow but whatever happens enjoy!
March 20th, 2023  
Carole G ace
@happypat 😂 currently sheltering in the van, rain delay and it’s thundering and lightning
March 20th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
She was probably distracted by the wonderful backdrop.
March 20th, 2023  
