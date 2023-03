And it Rained

Apologies for lack of engagement. I've just spent 3 great days playing golf in Taranaki. Spent the nights in the car park here in our motorhome. Day 1 of the tournament and we had a 2 hour delay due to a big thunderstorm. Hit my first shot over the fence, like my partner did yesterday. But we managed to play 27 holes without getting wet and qualified for the match play rounds