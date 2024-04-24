Previous
Autumnal Sunburst by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3037

Autumnal Sunburst

I visited a Sculpture Park and Waitakaruru Arboretum today. Its looking very autumnal, and i managed a sunburst too
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
832% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise