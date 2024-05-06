Sign up
Previous
Photo 3049
Sunrise over the wetlands
Went back to the wetland area again this morning, just in time for the sunrise. If you look closely you can see 4 white spoonbills on the island and some swans. Ten minutes later the fog came down and it was just white and gray
6th May 2024
6th May 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Tags
sunrise
,
wetlands
Annie D
ace
beautiful scene
May 6th, 2024
