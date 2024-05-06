Previous
Sunrise over the wetlands by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3049

Sunrise over the wetlands

Went back to the wetland area again this morning, just in time for the sunrise. If you look closely you can see 4 white spoonbills on the island and some swans. Ten minutes later the fog came down and it was just white and gray
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Carole G

ace
Annie D ace
beautiful scene
May 6th, 2024  
