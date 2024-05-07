Previous
Waterfowl at the Wetlands by yorkshirekiwi
Waterfowl at the Wetlands

This was taken about 10 minutes after yesterday's shot. The sun disappeared behind the mist that dropped. Used a longer lens, so you can see the water fowl. Ducks were flying in presumably to escape the guns. Day 2 of duck shooting season.
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Dorothy ace
So interesting to compare the shots.
May 7th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a fabulous scene, very atmospheric fav.
May 7th, 2024  
*lynn ace
wonderful, peaceful scene with the different birds, and the misty look is beautiful
May 7th, 2024  
