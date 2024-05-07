Sign up
Photo 3050
Waterfowl at the Wetlands
This was taken about 10 minutes after yesterday's shot. The sun disappeared behind the mist that dropped. Used a longer lens, so you can see the water fowl. Ducks were flying in presumably to escape the guns. Day 2 of duck shooting season.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
birds
water
island
wetlands
swans
spoonbills
Dorothy
ace
So interesting to compare the shots.
May 7th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a fabulous scene, very atmospheric fav.
May 7th, 2024
*lynn
ace
wonderful, peaceful scene with the different birds, and the misty look is beautiful
May 7th, 2024
