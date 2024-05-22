Sign up
Previous
Photo 3065
Walking on Water
I believe this is a white-capped Mollymawk, one of the lesser albatross species. A stormy petrel is swooping around behind him.
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
2
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
albatross
,
petrel
,
mollymawk
,
ndao24
Elisa Smith
ace
So good.
May 22nd, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous action shot!
May 22nd, 2024
