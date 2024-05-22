Previous
Walking on Water by yorkshirekiwi
Walking on Water

I believe this is a white-capped Mollymawk, one of the lesser albatross species. A stormy petrel is swooping around behind him.
Carole G

Elisa Smith ace
So good.
May 22nd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous action shot!
May 22nd, 2024  
