Photo 3066
One Man and His Dog
Just a man in colourful trousers and his dog
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
18th May 2024 2:54pm
Tags
street-113
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a great candid!
May 24th, 2024
Babs
ace
A lovely candid shot.
May 24th, 2024
