Photo 471
Driving the Gibb Valley Road
feel quite lucky that the road was open. still had some hairy crossings
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
11th June 2024 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scenesoftheroad-68
Corinne C
ace
Looks like a real adventure!
June 14th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Snorkel on all good.
June 14th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Great capture
June 14th, 2024
