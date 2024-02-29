Sign up
Photo 470
Pre-loved wedding dress
Spotted in my local charity shop. Last for the flash of red
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Tags
dress
shop
wedding
charity
for2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
February 29th, 2024
