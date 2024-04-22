Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3035
Mycena
Walking through the bush yesterday, we kept seeing clumps of tiny fungi. I believe this is a mycena of some sort. They're tiny, about 5mm across.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4279
photos
186
followers
116
following
831% complete
View this month »
3028
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
3034
3035
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
21st April 2024 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fungi
,
mycena
Shutterbug
ace
Love your capture of the textures and the beautiful fungi.
April 22nd, 2024
Annie D
ace
how beautiful - lovely PoV and focus
April 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close