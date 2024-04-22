Previous
Mycena by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3035

Mycena

Walking through the bush yesterday, we kept seeing clumps of tiny fungi. I believe this is a mycena of some sort. They're tiny, about 5mm across.
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
831% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Love your capture of the textures and the beautiful fungi.
April 22nd, 2024  
Annie D ace
how beautiful - lovely PoV and focus
April 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise