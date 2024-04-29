Previous
Whanganui River by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3042

Whanganui River

This is the Whanganui River as it flows Tauramanui. Looking very autumnal
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
833% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Nice shot.. Love the misty hills and autumn colour.
April 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise