An unusual Occurance by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3043

An unusual Occurance

Arrived home to find the rest of the family chilling out together. This is a very unusual sight. Normally Ruaridh bullies Sapphie from her spot
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting.
