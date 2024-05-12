Sign up
Photo 3055
King Fisher
Our local kingfisher sitting on our dead tree in the paddock. I'm loath to pull the tree out, as he often sits here, and dives off for prey Each year there are fewer and fewer branches left!
12th May 2024
12th May 24
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
3
1
1
365
NIKON Z 8
12th May 2024 1:07pm
Tags
leaves
autumn
kingfisher
Aydyn
Great capture, and I love the colours!
May 12th, 2024
