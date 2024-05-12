Previous
King Fisher by yorkshirekiwi
King Fisher

Our local kingfisher sitting on our dead tree in the paddock. I'm loath to pull the tree out, as he often sits here, and dives off for prey Each year there are fewer and fewer branches left!
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Aydyn ace
Great capture, and I love the colours!
May 12th, 2024  
