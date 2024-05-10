Sign up
Previous
Photo 3053
Alert on the Toi Toi
Lucky I saw this kingfisher fly in, otherwise I doubt I would have spotted him.
Could be pampas not to itoi. I always forget which is which, but one is an invasive species the other is a native
10th May 2024
10th May 24
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4297
photos
188
followers
117
following
3046
3047
3048
3049
3050
3051
3052
3053
3
1
1
365
NIKON Z 8
5th May 2024 2:52pm
kingfisher
,
pampas
,
toi-toi
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture and scene, I love the kingfisher!
May 10th, 2024
