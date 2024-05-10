Previous
Alert on the Toi Toi by yorkshirekiwi
Alert on the Toi Toi

Lucky I saw this kingfisher fly in, otherwise I doubt I would have spotted him.
Could be pampas not to itoi. I always forget which is which, but one is an invasive species the other is a native
Carole G

2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture and scene, I love the kingfisher!
May 10th, 2024  
