Pink fungi by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3039

Pink fungi

I think they might be Laccaria, but I'm not sure. I couldn't get close enough to look at the gills. There is so much to learn about fungi, but these looked so pretty, almost glowing in the light of the forest
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
jo ace
Amazing nature, beautiful low light photo
April 26th, 2024  
*lynn ace
so amazing!
April 26th, 2024  
julia ace
Nice..
April 26th, 2024  
