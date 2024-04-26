Sign up
Previous
Photo 3039
Pink fungi
I think they might be Laccaria, but I'm not sure. I couldn't get close enough to look at the gills. There is so much to learn about fungi, but these looked so pretty, almost glowing in the light of the forest
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
3
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4283
photos
188
followers
117
following
832% complete
View this month »
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
3037
3038
3039
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
21st April 2024 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
fungi
jo
ace
Amazing nature, beautiful low light photo
April 26th, 2024
*lynn
ace
so amazing!
April 26th, 2024
julia
ace
Nice..
April 26th, 2024
