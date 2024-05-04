Previous
Bush Walking by yorkshirekiwi
Bush Walking

Went for a walk, hoping to find some fungi. Nothing special, so I messed about with my polariser filter in the bush instead
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 4th, 2024  
