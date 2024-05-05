Previous
Spoonbill fishing by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3048

Spoonbill fishing

Our little town is changing, 179-hectares are being developed for housing around Lake Waikare. Before Lake Waikare was lowered in the 1960's the low lying area of Lakeside was part of the lake. Previous land owners brought the area into farming paddocks by creating stop banks and pump stations. Developments have removed the pumps and allowed the area to return to continual wetland ponds fed by rainwater and the filtration of springs. The shallow ponds have become ideal feeding grounds for the returning wading birds. 60 hectares of wetland are being restored. I heard that spoonbills were there, and found one close to the shoreline. Perhaps the development isn't all bad after all.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
835% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise