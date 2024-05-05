Spoonbill fishing

Our little town is changing, 179-hectares are being developed for housing around Lake Waikare. Before Lake Waikare was lowered in the 1960's the low lying area of Lakeside was part of the lake. Previous land owners brought the area into farming paddocks by creating stop banks and pump stations. Developments have removed the pumps and allowed the area to return to continual wetland ponds fed by rainwater and the filtration of springs. The shallow ponds have become ideal feeding grounds for the returning wading birds. 60 hectares of wetland are being restored. I heard that spoonbills were there, and found one close to the shoreline. Perhaps the development isn't all bad after all.